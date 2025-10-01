Alex Pereira says “nothing” could compare to his MMA win over Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira doesn’t believe anything could compare to his UFC 281 triumph over Israel Adesanya.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira will face off in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight championship. The bout will take place in the main event of UFC 320, and while many believe that Ankalaev is the favorite, there’s no denying that ‘Poatan’ has the tools necessary to cause the champion some problems.

In recent days and weeks, things have been heating up with some interesting verbal exchanges between the two light heavyweight warriors. Alex Pereira, now at least, seems to be focusing on the task at hand – but there’s no denying that there is a bit of bad blood entering this one.

Of course, defeating Ankalaev would be a pretty big deal for Alex Pereira. According to the man himself, however, it wouldn’t compare to the feeling he had when he overcame Israel Adesanya in their first mixed martial arts collision.

Alex Pereira’s view on Israel Adesanya victory

“That’d be huge (beating Ankalaev) – really important,” Pereira told MMA Junkie and other reporters through a translator Tuesday. “I’ve done everything very quickly in the UFC, more than anyone else, so I’m going to take this opportunity and really seize it.”

“Nothing compares to that win over Adesanya, with the whole history and kickboxing, everything that we went through,” Pereira said. “A lot of people sometimes think that to promote a fight, you’ve just got to say a lot of things and have this animosity, and that’s not what it is. You’ve got to have that history, that background. (Ankalaev is) doing it all wrong.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

As we look back, it’s safe to say that Pereira vs Adesanya is one of the most iconic rivalries in the recent history of combat sports.