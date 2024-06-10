Alex Pereira claims Israel Adesanya has ‘No interest’ in title fight trilogy: ‘We have to forget about it’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has echoed claims that two-time Octagon rival, Israel Adesanya has zero interest in fighting him for a third time in the promotion, urging fans and pundits to forget about a trilogy clash between the duo.

Pereira, a former middleweight titleholder and current light heavyweight champion, has been sidelined for the last two months, most recently headlining UFC 300 in the first defense of his 205lbs crown.

Taking on former divisional champion, Jamahal Hill in the event’s main event, Sao Paulo striker, Pereira laid waste to the returning Illinois native with a devastating opening round knockout, which has been a sore spot for the Dana White’s Contender Series product to date.

Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank – USA TODAY Sports

As for Adesanya, the former two-time middleweight gold holder has yet to feature since UFC 293 back in September, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to common-foe, Sean Strickland in an upset title fight loss.

Alex Pereira talks failed Israel Adesanya title trilogy

Holding three professional combat sports wins over Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya – including a fifth round knockout win at the middleweight limit at UFC 281, Pereira claims he has tired his best – ultimately to no avail, to strike a trilogy fight with the City Kickboxing staple a division higher.

“I tried to make that fight – you saw I tried to make that fight – but he (Israel Adesanya) didn’t show any interest,” Alex Pereira told Fox Sports Australia during a recent interview. “I think we have to forget about it.”

“I’m a fighter, I’m ready to fight, no matter what,” Alex Pereira continued.

Welcoming a comeback as soon as August, Pereira staked his claim for a UFC 305 title fight in Perth, Australia – amid continued links to a title rematch with former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira fight Israel Adesanya in the UFC again?