Report – Alex Pereira in talks for heavyweight debut in HUGE fight at UFC 313

According to reports from his native Brazil, fan-favorite striker, Alex Pereira is currently moving closer to a long-rumored heavyweight debut, in the form of a clash with Russian contender, Alexander Volkov on March 8. at UFC 313.

Pereira, a former undisputed champion at the middleweight limit and the current light heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since UFC 307 back in October, most recently turning in another defense of his crown with a brutal and bloody knockout stoppage of Khalil Rountree.

And linked in recent months with a title defense grudge fight against Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira insisted in recent weeks that his next venture to the Octagon would not come against the Russian star.

Alex Pereira moving toward UFC 313 return against Alexander Volkov

And now, according to reports from his native Brazil through reporter, Laerte Viana, Sao Paulo star, Pereira is currently moving toward a heavyweight move in the form of a debut in the division at UFC 313 against another Russian contender; Volkov.

A potential heavyweight move would make it three divisions Alex Pereira has featured in since his Octagon bow four years ago, amid further links to a future title pairing with both current division champions, Jon Jones, and Tom Aspinall.

Himself most recently featuring at UFC 310 just last month, Moscow striker, Volkov dropped a controversial split decision loss to former interim heavyweight kingpin, Ciryl Gane over the course of three rounds in Las Vegas.

Last year alone, Pereira turned in a pair of knockout successes against former champions, Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, and Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, respectively — racking up a total of three successful light heavyweight title defenses last annum alone.