Magomed Ankalaev blasts ‘Overrated’ Alex Pereira in ploy for title fight: ‘He has a strong punch’

Streaking light heavyweight challenger, Magomed Ankalaev has staked his claim once more for a title fight with divisional kingpin, Alex Pereira – claiming the Brazilian is just “overrated”, and is rather “lucky” to face the opponents he has thus far during his divisional stint.

Ankalaev, the current number two ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since he rematched perennial challenger, Johnny Walker back in February, stopping the Brazilian with a stunning knockout win at the UFC Apex facility.

Himself headlining UFC 303 over the course of last weekend, former two-weight champion, Pereira again made light work of former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka, finishing the Czech Republic native with a high-kick knockout win.

Magomed Ankalaev makes ploy for Alex Pereira title fight

Remaining steadfast in his pursuit of a title challenge against Sao Paulo native, Pereira, Russian force, Ankalaev has gone personal in his chase of a clash, describing the prolific knockout artist as “overrated”.

“He (Alex Pereira) definitely has a strong punch, but overall his standup is overrated,” Magomed Ankalaev told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “Watch his fight with Jamahal Hill. He had something to offer to counter him. Same in the fight with (Jiri) Prochazka. You could see he is also moving forward with the same style. He was lucky he didn’t face serious opposition. Wrestling is here, but I’m ready to fight with him standing up, to test him out.”

“As of now, we don’t have any certain dates set,” Ankalaev explained. “I do not have any problems with visa right now. I have a valid visa, so if it’s going to be [in the United States], that’s one option. I would love it to be in Abu Dhabi, that’s a better place for me.”

