UFC 300 headliner Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou’s PowerKube punching record

Alex Pereira just smashed Francis Ngannou’s power-punching record.

Days before he headlines the biggest event in Ultimate Fighting Championship history, reigning light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira added another accolade to his laundry list of accomplishments, destroying the power punching record once held by heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

As you can see via the below embed courtesy of Happy Punch on X, ‘Poatan’ scores an amazing impact power score of 191,796, besting Ngannou’s number of 129,161 by more than 60,000.

Alex Pereira just crushed Francis Ngannou’s punching force record at the UFC PI 🤯



Pereira: 191,796

Ngannou: 129,161 pic.twitter.com/MJizwhZsb1 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 10, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see if Pereira’s score stands considering just a few months back, middleweight standout Joe Pyfer provided video evidence of him breaking Ngannou’s record, only to be denied because the owner of the machine “didn’t believe how hard [Pyfer] was hitting it.”

Jamahal Hill ready to take back the title he never lost when he meets Alex Pereira at UFC 300

On Saturday night (April 13), Alex Pereira will headline the promotion’s next landmark event in Las Vegas. UFC 300 is set to feature 12 current or former world champions — chief among them being Pereira who puts his 205-pound title on the line against returning ex-champion Jamahal Hill in the evening’s highly anticipated main event.

Pereira and Hill are an identical 6-1 inside the Octagon. Pereira’s lone loss came against Israel Adesanya five months after he KO’d ‘The Last Stylebender’ to claim the middleweight strap at UFC 281.

Hill’s only defeat came against Paul Craig after he suffered an arm injury in the opening round. Four fights later, ‘Sweet Dreams’ became the light heavyweight champion, defeating Glover Teixeira in January 2023.

Sadly, Hill never had the chance to defend his crown, being forced to vacate it after doing down due to an Achilles injury in July. Having never lost the 205-pound crown, Hill is intent on once again strapping UFC gold around his waist and picking up right where he left off against Teixeira more than a year ago.

Check out the official preview for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 below: