Alex Pereira branded ‘Biggest chicken in the UFC’ for calling out Dricus du Plessis

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has received more flak for his call out of current middleweight titleholder, Dricus du Plessis following UFC 305 over the course of the weekend – by his arch-nemesis, Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, most recently turned in the second successful defense of his divisional crown at UFC 303 at the end of June, laying waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a blistering second round high-kick knockout win.

And booked to make his comeback for a third time this year to boot, Sao Paulo finishing star, Alex Pereira is set to take main event honors at UFC 307 in October, taking on the surging challenger, Khalil Rountree – for which he has already been criticized for.

However, following the culmination of UFC 305 over the course of last weekend, in which du Plessis submitted common-opponent, Israel Adesanya with a stunning rear-naked choke success – Pereira boldly vowed to return to middleweight to take him on for gold.

Alex Pereira labelled “chicken” by Magomed Ankalaev after UFC 305

Reacting to the Brazilian’s calls, the above-mentioned Ankalaev has blasted Pereira for doing so – labelling him a “chicken” – in fact, the biggest of such currently on the UFC’s books.

“Alex Pereira [is the] biggest chicken in the UFC,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “He call (sic) out guys middleweight he 40 pounds more than them. I am the only guy he doesn’t even mention my name I promise I’m gonna handle my business in October and I’m gonna knock you out under 2 rounds.”

Himself slated to return just two weeks after Pereira’s comeback, Russian contender, Ankalaev most is controversially set to challenge fellow European star, Aleksandar Rakic in a potential title-eliminator on the main card of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, UAE at the end of the same month.