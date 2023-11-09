Daniel Cormier eats leg kick from UFC star Alex Pereira: ‘That’s why with you it’s always wrestle’

Daniel Cormier jokes around with Alex Pereira ahead of his showdown with Jiri Prochazka for the UFC’s vacant light-heavyweight title.

Cormier is regarded as one of the greatest fighters that the has ever fought which of course comes with a certain level of respect fellow fighters and those involved in the sport. ‘DC’ is also a beloved figure by many, since retirement his cheerful and friendly personality have been on full display with his media and broadcasting duties.

The 44-year-old often wrestles and jokes around with fighters backstage, showing off a few ticks or too. This time however, he would be on the receiving end of some leg kicks from one of the UFC’s most powerful strikers.

Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier

“Tell him I want 25 (percent) but nothing crazy, tell him 25 that’s it,” Cormier said to Alex Pereira’s coach.

After receiving the kick, Cormier cold clearly see what the fuss what about, exclaiming –“That’s why with you it’s always wrestle, takedown!”

Alex Pereira Vs. Jiri Prochazka

In just his seventh fight with the promotion, Pereira is set to fight Prochazka this weekend for the vacant 205lb title. The bout has all the making to be a memorable one, both men poses serious power and fighting ending ability.

“The thing that makes him dangerous is all the experience he has,” Pereira said of Prockazka. “He’s a seasoned fighter. He’s dangerous, but that helps to keep me aware and not overlook the guy. I’m actually preparing to go over there and get it done. He’s a seasoned and experienced guy. That plays a part in it.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

the fight will headline UFC 295 which will take place in Madison Square Garden in New York. Also on the card will be a fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for the interim hevaywight tile.

Who wins this weekend, Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?