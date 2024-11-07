Video – UFC’s Alex Pereira delivers brutal body shot to YouTuber while rocking a bunny suit

Enjoying a stunning run of victories and stoppages inside the Octagon this year, UFC star, Alex Pereira appears to be taking his striking talents outside the cage, too — dropping a Brazilian content creator with a brutal body shot, all whilst dressed as a bunny rabbit.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight kingpin, most recently headlined UFC 307 in Salt Lake City last month.

And racking up his third consecutive title defense this year already, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira turned in an eventual fourth round stoppage of challenger, Khalil Rountree — finishing the Syndicate MMA staple with a bloody barrage at the Octagon fence.

Alex Pereira drops YouTuber with body shot while dressed as bunny

And an apparent shoo-in for the Fighter of the Year award, Brazilian fan-favorite, Alex Pereira had landed a pair of prior knockout successes over former light heavyweight gold holders, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill earlier this annum to boot in high-profile main event clashes.

Linked with a new-year return against former title challenger and surging number one ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira seems to be honing his craft whilst away from competition, dropping a Brazilian YouTuber — who was sporting a body shot shield to boot, with a massive hook, this time from his heavy right hand.

Alex Pereira dropped a Brazilian YouTuber with a brutal body shot all whilst wearing a bunny costume 😂🐰



🎥 @Podpah pic.twitter.com/lvkUdiOBKJ — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 5, 2024

And while a short-notice clash between Pereira and Ankalaev will not feature at UFC 310 next month in an impromptu pairing, the Russian has warned that when they share the Octagon, Pereira’s alleged use of “voodoo” will not help him prevail with his title in tow.

“Fake news I’m the only one who was ready for December but he (Alex Pereira) deserve rest,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “Who guys want see me fight next #voodookiller #runningAlex. Focus on MMA voodoo is not gonna help you my son. I promise all my friends I’m going to punish this guy I will knock him out, Inshallah.”