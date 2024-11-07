Video – UFC’s Alex Pereira delivers brutal body shot to YouTuber while rocking a bunny suit

ByRoss Markey
Video - UFC's Alex Pereira delivers brutal body shot to YouTuber while rocking a bunny suit

Enjoying a stunning run of victories and stoppages inside the Octagon this year, UFC star, Alex Pereira appears to be taking his striking talents outside the cage, too — dropping a Brazilian content creator with a brutal body shot, all whilst dressed as a bunny rabbit.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight kingpin, most recently headlined UFC 307 in Salt Lake City last month.

Alex Pereira unhappy with trash talk from Magomedov Ankalaev, manager, open to making him wait for title fight

And racking up his third consecutive title defense this year already, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira turned in an eventual fourth round stoppage of challenger, Khalil Rountree — finishing the Syndicate MMA staple with a bloody barrage at the Octagon fence.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul Celebrates Donald Trump’s Projected 2024 Win: ‘God Won’

Alex Pereira drops YouTuber with body shot while dressed as bunny

And an apparent shoo-in for the Fighter of the Year award, Brazilian fan-favorite, Alex Pereira had landed a pair of prior knockout successes over former light heavyweight gold holders, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill earlier this annum to boot in high-profile main event clashes.

Alex Pereira
Image via: Getty

Linked with a new-year return against former title challenger and surging number one ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira seems to be honing his craft whilst away from competition, dropping a Brazilian YouTuber — who was sporting a body shot shield to boot, with a massive hook, this time from his heavy right hand.

READ MORE:  Report - Islam Makhachev targeted to rematch Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 title fight

And while a short-notice clash between Pereira and Ankalaev will not feature at UFC 310 next month in an impromptu pairing, the Russian has warned that when they share the Octagon, Pereira’s alleged use of “voodoo” will not help him prevail with his title in tow.

Magomed Ankalaev warns Alex Pereira: 'Voodoo won’t save you' as UFC 310 headliner rumors swirl

“Fake news I’m the only one who was ready for December but he (Alex Pereira) deserve rest,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “Who guys want see me fight next #voodookiller #runningAlex. Focus on MMA voodoo is not gonna help you my son. I promise all my friends I’m going to punish this guy I will knock him out, Inshallah.”

READ MORE:  Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs at Ian Garry’s challenge

READ MORE:  Tracy Cortez Withdraws from UFC Tampa Due to Injury; Maverick Remains on December 14 Card

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts