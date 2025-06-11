Alex Pereira teases imminent UFC return: ‘Happy to be back in fight camp’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Alex Pereira has continued to play up an imminent return to the Octagon later this year, revealing he has once more entered fight camp amid links to a third quarter title rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira, who headlined UFC 313 back in March of this year, dropped his undisputed light heavyweight crown to the Russian, in a controversial decision loss to the Makhachkala native.

And with the defeat, Pereira’s dominant run at the light heavyweight limit came to a crashing halt, following a successful title reign spanning three fights.

Defending his crown against Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and incoming headliner, Khalil Rountree, Pereira would come unstuck for just the second time in his Octagon run following a prior knockout loss at the middleweight limit to long-time rival, Israel Adesanya.

Alex Pereira reveals he’s back in fight camp for UFC return

But linked with an immediate title siege against the newly-crowned Ankalaev, Pereira revealed this evening that he is now back in fight camp ahead of a return to action later this year.

“Happy to be back in camp,” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account this evening.

And earlier this week, to boot, the Sao Paulo knockout star confirmed his intentions to fight Ankalaev as soon as October — in a bid to avenge his defeat to the Russian star.

“[A rematch] is my focus, that’s what I want, and that will happen,” Pereira said during an interview with UFC Brasil this week. “I don’t know [when], we haven’t spoken, but around October. It could be September, October, November. It doesn’t matter to me. That date is perfect for me.”