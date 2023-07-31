Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has welcomed the possibility of a vacant division title clash with former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira in his return to the Octagon – after the Brazilian’s split decision win over former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz in the pair’s title eliminator at UFC 291.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured atop a UFC 275 card back in June of last year in Singapore, defeating Pereira’s training partner and former champion, Glover Teixeira in the pair’s title showcase.

Suffering a catastrophic shoulder injury in December of last year, and choosing to vacate the light heavyweight throne, Czech Republic native, Prochazka claimed he would be fighting for Octagon gold in his immediate return to action.

And following the recent relinquishing of gold by Jamahal Hill who suffered an achilles injury earlier this month, Prochazka turned his attention to a vacant championship offing with either Blachowicz and Pereira.

Turning in a close, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) win over former champion, Blachowicz in his light heavyweight division bow over the weekend in the co-main event of UFC 291, Pereira called for a title fight in his sophomore 205lbs walk.

Jiri Prochazka welcomes title fight with Alex Pereira after UFC 291

And as far as Prochazka is concerned, a pairing with Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira would likely produce an exciting title fight – which he expects to take place in his return.

“Yeah, sure – not sure, it’s not confirmed yet from UFC, but that’s the – my next fight will be the title, so I think Alex (Pereira) is the very good chance to show the world a good title fight,”Jiri Prochazka told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “And I like to see him like opponent in my next fight.”

