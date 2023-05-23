Retired Italian fighter Alessio Di Chirico has been arrested in Spain after allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old taxi driver.

Di Chirico, a former mixed martial artist who had 11 fights in the UFC, was reportedly on vacation with his family when the incident occurred according to Spanish outlet Diario de Ibiza. Accompanied by his wife and two children, Di Chirico hailed a taxi to take them from a nearby restaurant back to their hotel. The alleged victim informed Di Chirico that he could not sit in the back seat with his family as local laws prohibited four parties from sitting in the back seat of a vehicle.

Alessio Di Chirico Reportedly Caused Series Injuries to the Driver

Adhering to the law, Alessio Di Chirico sat up front with the driver. After arriving at their destination and paying for the transport, the ex-fighter is said to have hit the driver on the right side of his face resulting in “serious injuries” that included a fractured cheekbone and an injury to his right eye. The driver was transported to a local hospital in Ibiza where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Alessio Di Chirico retired from MMA last year after going 13-7 in a career that spanned more than a decade. Beginning his professional career with nine-straight wins, Di Chirico entered the UFC in 2016. He competed inside the Octagon for six years, going 4-7 in the process.

He scored notable wins over Julian Marquez and Joaquin Buckley while suffering defeats at the hands of Kevin Holland, Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Roman Kopylov during his time with the promotion.