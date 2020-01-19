Aleksei Oleinik Taps Maurice Green – UFC 246 Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the main card of UFC 246 is a heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Maurice Greene.

Round 1: Oleinik attempts an overhand right but gets dropped after a leg kick from Greene. Greene misses a head kick and Oleinik gets his back. Oleinik pulls guard and transitions to side control. Greene responds with a triangle but Oleinik gets out of it. Green attempts another one to no avail and gets up only to be taken down again. Oleinik has him mounted and lands ab elbow. Oleinik sinks in an arm triangle choke but Greene continues to fight it. He even responds with some punches and is able to survive the round.

Round 2: Greene lands some strikes. Oleinik clinches him against the fence. Green separates and lands a big knee. Oleinik attempts a takedown and is able to land it. Oleinik seems to be attempting an ezekiel choke but doesn’t seem to have the gas to do it. Greene attempts a kimura from the bottom. Oleinik gets out of it and moves to mount. He attempts an armbar soon after and despite Greene fighting it, he eventually succumbs and has to tap.

Official result: Aleksei Oleinik defeats Maurice Green via armbar (R2, 4:38)