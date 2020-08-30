Aleksandar Rakic has expressed his belief that Dominick Reyes would provide him with the toughest of all the light-heavyweight contenders currently vying for the 205lb strap recently vacated by the long-time champ, Jon Jones. Rakic made the claim after picking up a dominant decision win against Anthony Smith last night.

Speaking to media post-fight at UFC Vegas 8 Rakic said he is ready for a title shot but is prepared to accept a five-round main event fight to prove himself to the promotion.

“I made a great performance tonight, and I think I’m the next for the title,” he said. “But if the UFC wants to see me in a five-round fight, they can do it. I was preparing for a three-round fight, but put on this great performance tonight, and I could go another two rounds with no problems. I was ready for five. Can you imagine me getting ready for a five-round fight with this pace? It’s amazing. We’re going to see what the UFC plans for me next. I’m going to be ready.”

Rakic went on to recap his win over Smith. The Serbian standout was able to utilize his superior wrestling skills to dictate the fight and pick up the biggest win of his career.

“I worked hard on my wrestling and putting pressure on him. I made him really tired,” Rakic said. “I heard in the second and third how he was breathing heavy. The plan was, don’t rush and don’t go for the submissions. If he gave me something really, really, then I’d go for it. The goal was to dominate, put pressure, and to win.”

Dominick Reyes is set to compete against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light-heavyweight title at UFC 253. Despite recognizing the abilities of the Polish power puncher and fellow contender Glover Teixeria, Rakic thinks Reyes would provide him with the toughest challenge.

“I think the hardest challenge for me would be Dominick Reyes,” Rakic said. “He fought a very good fight against Jones. He’s fighting for the title with Jan. Both guys deserve a title shot. But Thiago, Glover and Jan are very strong athletes, and they are here in the top for a reason.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Aleksandar Rakic? Is Dominick Reyes the toughest test for anyone at 205lbs?