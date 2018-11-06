Jose Aldo Doesn’t Blame Khabib For Post-UFC 229 Melee

Sadly, the most memorable moment of UFC 229’s main event wasn’t Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission victory.

Shortly after forcing Conor McGregor to tap out, Khabib Nurmagomedov hopped the Octagon to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. Danis was allegedly provoking Khabib at cageside after the fight. This sparked a huge post-fight melee between both teams, inside and outside of the Octagon. Both McGregor and Khabib are facing possible disciplinary action for the incident.

There has been some talk of a rematch next, especially from the McGregor side. However, the issues with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) must sort themselves out before any of that can be pursued. While fight fans wait to see what happens on that front, the chatter about Khabib’s next move continues.

At UFC 230 this past weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018), ESPN got the chance to speak to former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. When asked about the ordeal that occurred after the UFC 229 contest, Aldo said he can’t blame “The Eagle” for his actions with the way McGregor acted in the lead-up to the fight (via MMA Mania):

”I understand the reaction of Khabib,” Aldo said. “No, it’s not his fault, we shouldn’t blame him for his actions because it’s the UFC letting McGregor do whatever he wants, in the past and here in New York. So it’s not Khabib’s fault. No time, no nothing for him.”

Jose Aldo doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov should be punished for going over the cage at UFC 229. And sounds like he holds UFC partially responsible. pic.twitter.com/lFl4x4S1qj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 4, 2018

McGregor and Aldo have had issues of their own in the past. Prior to their fight at UFC 194 in December of 2015, McGregor treated Aldo very similar to the way he did Khabib. However, when McGregor met Aldo inside the Octagon, the Irishman was victorious by way of a 13-second knockout.

It was the first time Aldo ever lost in the UFC and his first defeat in MMA competition in almost a decade. Now, Aldo comes off the first victory of his MMA career since July of 2016. He defeated Jeremy Stephens via TKO this past summer as the Brazilian looks to reclaim the 145-pound title.