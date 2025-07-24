BKB Champ: “Randy Costa Will Be a [BKFC] World Champion”

One of the top ranked pound for pound combatants within BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing credits a former UFC vet and recent BKFC debutant for a lot of recent growth.

As a recent guest on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Harry Gigliotti discussed several subjects after successfully defending his BKB super lightweight Police Gazette championship versus Kallum Skhane BKB 43: Bolton Brawl on July 5th. When discussing the training work that he has gotten in with Randy Costa, Gigliotti said,

“Dude, super good. Very, very good fighter. I’m glad you saw that and acknowledged that, that’s awesome actually. Randy has actually became one of my stablemates in sparring. Him and Slippery Pete, they both fought in the UFC and they both kind of have that good inside, dirty boxing and they can also fight kind of rangey. They’re both very great in the clinch as well. So it’s just like you can kind of mix that dynamic of being able to spar with people that can kind of use their crowns, fight dirty, and I’ve been learning a lot of new things.” Muay Thai clinching and stuff like that which I have worked with fighters in the past that kind of mixed that in but these guy are the best of the best, you know what I mean? There’s no doubt about it. Randy Costa will be a world champion and I believe Slippery Pete will be a world champion over at BKFC at some point. You’ll see their names kind of build in the rankings over there. But it’s just a pleasure to be a part of their team.”

The BKFC entry point for randy costa

Randy Costa’s BKFC debut in June showed a lot of promise in the world of gloveless combat by securing a buzzer beater first round finish. ‘The Zohan’ would drop Nicky Burgos to the canvas on two occasions to notch the victory in his first ever bare knuckle boxing bout. Costa has also previously competed in bare knuckle MMA under the Gamebred banner and had the aforementioned prior experience in the UFC.

Costa is looking to shake up the featherweight division of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and in an interview with BKFC.com, Costa indicated a desure too fight on the August 2nd card in Sturgis, SD at the widely known Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In that same interview with the BKFC website, Costa showed his respect for the abilities of bKFC’s reignign featherweight champion but also expressed confidence that he beats Kai Stewart.