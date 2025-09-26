BKB 46 has a new main event, Harold McQueen stripped of title

BKB 46 now has a different headlining fight as a controversy at the weigh-ins has now resulted in one of the BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing titles becoming vacant.

Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca, New York, is where BKB 46: Empire State Brawl is set to go down on Saturday, September 27th. At the pre-fight weigh-ins the day prior to the Mighty Trigon being set up in New York state, BKB featherweight titleholder Harold McQueen‘s decision-making has now scrapped his planned title fight with Yampier Ramirez, and the promotion’s featherweight throne no longer has an occupant.

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing released a statement on the matter via their official X page, which reads as follows,

“The Harold McQueen-Yampier Ramirez #BKB46 Featherweight title fight has been cancelled after McQueen failed to show at weigh-ins. As a result, matchmaker Mel Valenzuela announced that he has stripped McQueen of his BKB Featherweight title, and that Ramirez will face the winner of November’s Ash Williams-Jorge Bargallo matchup for the vacant championship. Cub Hawkins vs. Joseph Williams will now main event BKB 46. #BKB #BareKnuckle”

— BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) September 26, 2025

BKB 46 and the new main event featuring Cub Hawkins vs. Joseph Williams

BKB 46 is still a go and the new headlining attraction features one of the top pound for pound fighters in the promotion taking on an individual who can really shake things up within the BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing hierarchy. Hawkins is the reigning BKB cruiserweight champion and the Illinois native has enjoyed an abundance of success in the BKB Mighty Trigon.

Cub Hawkins also previously held the BKB Police Gazette diamond belt in the light heavyweight ranks before dropping it in his lone loss under bare knuckle boxing rules. That came to Gregoris Cisneros at BYB 29 but the 27-year-old rebounded from that as Hawkins has since secured consecutive wins over Zion Tomlinson Sr. and ex-UFC vet Jack Marshman, respectively.

Conversely for Williams, he boasts a 2-1 ledger in gloveless combat. Joseph Williams has a pair of first round finishes over James Bodnar and Frank Shughart that bookend a loss to BKFC stalwart Blake LaCaze.