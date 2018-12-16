Al Iaquinta vs. Kevin Lee Full Fight Video Highlights

Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee threw down in a five-round war in the last UFC fight on FOX in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The two had fought before, with Iaquinta defeating Lee in his UFC debut back in 2014. Their rematch was a back-and-forth battle. Both men had their moments. The No. 4 Lee worked effective body kicks, jabs, and counters. He also controlled much of the ground action, taking Iaquinta’s back twice. He looked for a rear-naked choke but could never secure the hold tight enough.

Iaquinta was a warrior. He was taken down, true, but he always stayed calm and got up. When he did, he would push the pace with a varied arsenal of boxing. His jab, hooks, uppercuts, and body work were all on point. It seemed to come down to a decision fifth round where Iaquinta landed some huge shots that had Lee hurt significantly.

It was a telling win for ‘Ragin’ Al,’ who bounced back from a loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last fight.

Watch the highlights of his big win below: