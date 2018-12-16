Al Iaquinta Targets Tony Ferguson For Next Fight

Al Iaquinta targets title contender Tony Ferguson for his next fight after getting his hand raised in the main event of UFC on FOX 31.

Just because he made this callout doesn’t mean that he’s going to get it. The reason for that is due to Ferguson being tied up at the top of the division.

UFC President Dana White appears to have a plan in place as he tossed out potential ideas for Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. That would be to have Ferguson challenge Khabib for the strap. On the flip side, McGregor would fight Poirier at the same time. Then the winners of these fights would compete against each other. It would be like a mini lightweight tournament.

Kevin Lee suffered a unanimous decision loss to Iaquinta in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX. It served as a rematch between the two fighters which saw Iaquinta won the first fight.

Challenge

Iaquinta spoke with the media after this fight where he pitched a potential fight against Ferguson that could get him closer to a title shot.

“I think Ferguson’s the guy,” Iaquinta told MMAJunkie. “I think I’m a perfect style matchup to beat him. If there’s any holdup, that’s the guy I want to fight. He’s gets hurt in his fights. I think I’m a better finisher than the guys he’s fought. I think I’m getting the job done against Ferguson.”

