Al Iaquinta Set To Face Dan Hooker At UFC 243 In Australia

An interesting lightweight bout has been added to the upcoming UFC 243 pay-per-view (PPV) card in Melbourne, Australia.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani, Dan Hooker will be getting his desired bout against Al Iaquinta. The action will go down from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. “Hangman” is currently coming off a big first-round knockout victory over James Vick at UFC San Antonio.

Hooker has won five of his last six bouts, as he was defeated by Edson Barboza prior to his fight with Vick in December in Milwaukee. Now, he faces a tough matchup against “Ragin'” Al Iaquinta. Iaquinta has dropped two of his last three contests, his latest being a unanimous decision loss to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Now, he’s looking to regroup against one of the most talented competitors in the form of the 29-year-old New Zealander. Also on the UFC 243 card will be a highly-anticipated UFC middleweight title unification bout. Undisputed champion Robert Whittaker puts his title on the line against interim champion Israel Adesanya.

This fight card has the chance to be the biggest in the history of Australia, headlined by two of Oceania’s biggest stars.

What do you think about Iaquinta and Hooker facing off at UFC 243?