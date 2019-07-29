Dan Hooker Claims Al Iaquinta Turned Down Fight With Him

Spread the word!













It sounded like Al Iaquinta was game to fight Dan Hooker. However, according to “Hangman,” that isn’t quite the case.

Hooker took to Twitter and claimed that Iaquinta recently turned down a fight with the Australian:

“UFC told me you turned down the fight. Quit acting like you want to fight me, you don’t. #ragingbuildups“

However, Iaquinta fired back, stating he never turned down the fight, calling such banter “lies”:

A bout between the two certainly makes sense. Hooker had a four-fight win streak snapped by Edson Barboza back in December. The Brazilian picked up a very nasty TKO victory in the third round of their meeting. Hooker was able to bounce back with a vicious knockout victory over James Vick at UFC San Antonio earlier this month.

As for Iaquinta, he has lost two of his last three via decision. Those defeats coming to now-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The pair are at very similar positions in the lightweight division. Not to mention both men come to fight, and would likely put on an exciting contest. If Iaquinta can’t get his desired fight with Conor McGregor, perhaps he’ll settle for Hooker in Australia.

Do you think Hooker and Iaquinta is the fight to book next?