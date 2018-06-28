Al Iaquinta Goes Off On Haters After UFC Lincoln Fiasco

Late last night, the UFC lost one of its most exciting match-ups from this summer when lightweight Al Iaquinta announced his reported fight against fan favorite Justin Gaethje was not happening at August 25’s UFC Lincoln.

Speculation ran rampant about the fight, which was officially announced by the UFC this week but apparently not actually there according to Iaquinta, who has long been at odds with the UFC, something that has been well-documented by his highly-publicized tirade against his employers of late.

So the fight seemed official, but Iaquinta made waves by announcing the fight was actually not happening in response to a fan asking on Twitter last night:

Def not happening — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 27, 2018

‘Ragin’ Al’ then lived up to his namesake when Gaethje said he knew he would ‘bitch out,’ claiming “The Highlight” would be brain dead and broke in two years.

When a fan pointed out to him he perhaps shouldn’t call Gaethje a bitch when he was the one not fighting, Iaquinta claimed it everyone else who had back out perhaps suggesting it was the UFC who wouldn’t meet his demands for the bout:

They all backed out not me — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 28, 2018

Iaquinta didn’t stop there, however, continuing the online battle with his critics today after a comment posed the question if he should just go back to real estate if he didn’t really want to fight:

Let me worry about me Worry about you guy — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 28, 2018

Responding to the same ‘fan,’ Iaquinta admitted that selling houses was what he was doing right now and made the most sense:

And that’s what I’m doing so yea that makes the most sense rn — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 28, 2018

Finally, Iaquinta blew up at a comment that deemed his trashing of Gaethje hypocritical, as saying he would fight anyone wasn’t really a characteristic of a ‘b***h’:

Dumb bitch — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 28, 2018