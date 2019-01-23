Al Iaquinta: Conor McGregor Isn’t Willing To Die Inside The Cage

Conor McGregor isn’t willing to die inside the Octagon the way Al Iaquinta is.

“Ragin'” is coming off a big unanimous decision win over Kevin Lee in December. He could be just one big win away from getting in on the 155-pound title mix. Speaking to media at UFC on ESPN+ 1 this past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019) in Brooklyn, Iaquinta discussed a possible match-up between himself and the Irishman (via BJPenn.com):

“You will see that switch in his face when he realizes he is in there with a bad motherfucker and somebody that he is going to have to kill to get out of there,” Iaquinta said.

“I don’t think Conor is willing to die, he’s got a lot of money and a lot of other things going on. I look up to him for what he’s done but I’ve got something he doesn’t have, and no money can buy that.

“I hope I get that fight (with McGregor), because I know what I can do against an opponent like that. I think it would be very similar to the Kevin Lee fight in a lot of ways.”

A bout between McGregor and Iaquinta would make sense. Iaquinta is on the road to a title shot, and a win over the likes of Conor McGregor would do wonders for his chances. As for “The Notorious,” he hasn’t fought since October in a losing effort against 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is just one win away from getting back into the cage with his new rival, who submitted him in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event meeting. Iaquinta seems very confident in his abilities in a potential fight against McGregor. That’s for good reason, given McGregor has struggled against good grapplers inside the cage, such as Nate Diaz and Khabib.