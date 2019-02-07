Al Iaquinta Calls Out Dustin Poirier: Sign The Contract

The lightweight division is arguably the UFC’s most talent-stacked weight class.
There are plenty of fights to make in the 155-pound class, but one that stands out is Al Iaquinta vs.
That leaves No. 3 and 4-ranked Dustin Poirier and Al Iaquinta, respectively, to face off against one another. “Ragin” took to Twitter and called out “The Diamond” for the match-up. He suggested contracts have already been issued out for the bout, and told the former featherweight to sign it:
Iaquinta comes off a big win over Kevin Lee at UFC on FOX 31 in December. It was his first win since being defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 for the vacant lightweight title. Prior to the defeat, Iaquinta was on a five-fight win streak. Poirier finds himself in a similar position, currently on a four-right win streak.
His last fight was a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez in July. Poirier was briefly scheduled to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in November, but an injury to Poirier forced that fight to be called off. A fight between Iaquinta and