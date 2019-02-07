Al Iaquinta Calls Out Dustin Poirier: Sign The Contract

The lightweight division is arguably the UFC’s most talent-stacked weight class.

There are plenty of fights to make in the 155-pound class, but one that stands out is Al Iaquinta vs. Dustin Poirier. Currently, No. 1-ranked Tony Ferguson will likely receive the next title opportunity. As for the No. 2-ranked Conor McGregor, the UFC could match the Irishman up against Donald Cerrone next.

That leaves No. 3 and 4-ranked Dustin Poirier and Al Iaquinta, respectively, to face off against one another. “Ragin” took to Twitter and called out “The Diamond” for the match-up. He suggested contracts have already been issued out for the bout, and told the former featherweight to sign it:

@DustinPoirier just sign the contract youbarent going to hold out. It’s me or no one — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 7, 2019

Iaquinta comes off a big win over Kevin Lee at UFC on FOX 31 in December. It was his first win since being defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 for the vacant lightweight title. Prior to the defeat, Iaquinta was on a five-fight win streak. Poirier finds himself in a similar position, currently on a four-right win streak.