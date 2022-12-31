A.J. McKee hands Roberto Satoshi unanimous decision loss in Bellator clean sweep – Bellator vs. Rizin Highlights

Former Bellator MMA featherweight champion, A.J. McKee made sure of a main card clean sweep for the Scott Coker-led promotion tonight at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, handing Brazilian submission artist and Rizin FF lightweight kingpin, A.J. McKee a unanimous decision loss in the main event of Bellator MMA vs. Rizin.

McKee, a former featherweight champion under the Bellator banner, initially won the crown as well as a Featherweight World Grand Prix against event co-headliner, Patricio Pitbull back in July of last year, before suffering a title loss in a close decision defeat in an April rematch this year.

Making a lightweight division move back in October, McKee defeated UFC alum, Spike Carlyle over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision win, setting up tonight’s headliner against Rizin FF lightweight kingpin, Satoshi.

Engaging in countless scramble after scramble with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, McKee was forced to defend his back on occasion as the lightweight champion even pulled guard during their main event bout.

Closing out a triumphant main card for Bellator MMA, McKee joined the aforenoted, Pitbull, Kyoji Horiguchi, Juan Archuleta, Gadhzi Rabadanov in landing judging wins for the North American-based organization.

Below, catch the highlights from A.J. McKee’s win against Roberto Satoshi

