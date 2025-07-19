AJ McKee Jr. Outworks Akhmed Magomedov, Secures Decisive Decision Win – PFL Africa 1 Highlights

Former Bellator MMA champion AJ McKee put on a dominant showing at PFL Africa 1 on Saturday, securing a decisive decision victory over Dagestani standout Akhmed Magomedov.

McKee put on a brilliant performance against Magomedov in his third promotional appearance, mixing up his striking and grappling to fend off the attack of the Russian submission specialist. McKee ended the round in control of Magomedov’s back, earning his 23rd career victory and second under the PFL banner.

Official Result: AJ McKee def. Akhmed Magomedov via unanimous decision (no scorecard given).

With the loss, Magomedov fell to 11-2 in his mixed martial arts career. He has now lost two of his last three fights, including a previous loss to Henry Corales under the Bellator banner in 2023.

Check Out Highlights From AJ McKee Jr. vs. Akhmed Magomedov at PFL Africa 1:

AJ McKee lands a BIG body kick at the end of Round 1. Was Akhmed Magomedov saved by the bell? 👀#PFLCapeTown 🇿🇦 | TODAY | Grand Arena, GrandWest | Cape Town, South Africa | 🇺🇸 LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/0477xISqHG — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 19, 2025

AJ McKee takes it by unanimous decision! He's back in the win column and is pumped about it!#PFLCapeTown 🇿🇦 | TODAY | Grand Arena, GrandWest | Cape Town, South Africa | 🇺🇸 LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xoAEzJqp6I — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 19, 2025