UFC 311 star Ailin Perez reveals plans for title fight with Julianna Pena next: ‘She’s scared sh*tless’

Surging bantamweight contender, Ailin Perez has confirmed she plans to call for a title fight in her next outing ahead of her UFC 311 return tonight against Karol Rosa, with the Argentine claiming incumbent gold holder, Julianna Pena is “scared sh*tless” to defend her crown.

Perez, who currently sits as number thirteen in the official bantamweight pile, most recently racked up her fourth consecutive victory at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September, turning in a dominant first round arm-triangle submission win over Darya Zheleznyakova.

With the victory, Buenos Aires native, Perez turned in her fourth win on the trot, adding to a trio of prior successes against Joselyn Edwards, Lucie Pudilova, and Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Ailin Perez plans title fight call out with standout win at UFC 311

And ahead of her UFC 311 return tonight in a preliminary card clash with fellow South American contender, Rosa, Perez has boldly claimed she will call for a title fight next — even an interim pairing with surging contender, Kayla Harrison, claiming current queen, Pena is “scared” to defend her crown.

“I’m going to ask for a title fight, preferably against Kayla Harrison for the interim title, since Julianna Peña doesn’t want to defend her beat against Kayla Harrison,” Ailin Perez told Hablemos MMA. “That gives me a little, I don’t know, like, ‘Come on woman, defend your title. Who are you, Julianna Peña?’ I feel she’s scared sh*tless of Kayla Harrison, and I want to show that I also want the belt.”

“So why not an interim title fight vs. Kayla Harrison to see who’a the next one for the title,” Ailin Perez continued. “Julianna is turning down fights and not taking advantage of the opportunity the UFC is giving her.”