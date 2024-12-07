Bahram Rajabzadeh Gets a Quick First Round Finish against Daniel Stefanovski at Collision 7

Fan favorite Bahram Rajabzadeh faced Daniel Stefanovski at GLORY Collision 7 in the competitive light heavyweight division. The Azerbaijani fighter gets it done quick with punches, knees, and kicks.

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski Results

Azerbaijan’s Bahram Rajabzadeh is well-known and celebrated for his aggressive style. He tries to swarm his opponent with punches and is always charging forward. This fighting style has made him a popular figure among combat sports fans. While former ISKA champion Daniel Stefanovski was making his debut in the organization at GLORY Collision 7. He competed in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight tournaments this past year.

‘The Wolf’ Rajabzadeh opened this light heavyweight bout mixing leg kicks and head punches in combating. He threw A scissor knee and a head kick in the corner as his opponent shelled up. Halw way threw round 1, a calf kick sent Stefanovski to the canvas, and was given a ten count.

The second knockdown from Rajabzadeh was scored just seconds later due to a knee strike. Seconds after, Rajabzadeh delivers a front kick that puts his opponent on the mat. Three knockdowns in one round, and ‘The Wolf’ earns the first stoppage victory of the evening.

Bahram Rajabzadeh’s emphatic performance at GLORY Collision 7 showcased why he remains a fan favorite in the light heavyweight division. His relentless aggression, diverse striking arsenal, and ability to dominate early sealed the first-round stoppage against Daniel Stefanovski. With this victory, ‘The Wolf’ further solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports.

GLORY COLLISION 7 Results

Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – For the Heavyweight Title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – For the Light Heavyweight Title

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski

Sergej Maslobojev defeated Ștefan Lătescu by Unanimous Decision

Cem Caceres Aygun defeated Pascal Touré by Unanimous Decision

Sofian Laïdouni defeated Ionut Iancu by Unanimous Decision

Mory Kromah defeated Miloš Cvjetićanin by Unanimous Decision

Younes Smaili defeated Tayfun Özcan by Split Decision

Serkan Özçağlayan defeated Ramy Deghir by Unanimous Decision

Endy Semeleer defeated Jay Overmeer by Unanimous Decision

Oleg Pryimachov defeated Abderrahman Barkouch by Unanimous Decision

Ayoub Bourass defeated Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah by Split Decision