Adriano Moraes shocked the world by not only defeating Demetrious Johnson, but knocking him out as well.

After what was a relatively even contest for most of their flyweight title fight at ONE On TNT 1 Wednesday night, Moraes caught and dropped Johnson in the second round and followed it up with a knee that led to Johnson going out cold.

As a result, Moraes defended his flyweight crown and also inflicted Johnson’s first defeat by finish.

You can watch the knockout below: