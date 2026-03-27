Adesanya–Pyfer Weigh‑Ins: Which UFC Seattle Fights Moved the Line Most?

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer is official at 186 pounds each, but the real story from UFC Seattle’s scales is what happened to the betting lines once everyone stepped off the stage. Several matchups tightened or flipped in the 24 hours around weigh‑ins, giving a clear read on where money moved after the last faceoffs.

Main event: market leans back to Adesanya

Adesanya and Pyfer both hit 186 pounds without drama, and there were no visible signs of a rough cut from either man. Earlier in the week, some markets had Pyfer as a slight favorite or close to pick’em, but by the time weigh‑ins wrapped, the moneyline had swung toward the former champion, with Adesanya sitting in the -140 to -150 range and Pyfer pushed into underdog territory around +120 best played at the Win Casino official site and link. That shift reflects renewed confidence in Adesanya’s experience over five rounds and his reach and movement advantage, even as he comes in on a three‑fight skid.

🚨 THE #UFCSeattle MAIN-EVENT IS OFFICIAL!



⚖️ Israel Adesanya: 186 lbs

⚖️ Joe Pyfer: 186 lbs pic.twitter.com/U6QD0NZGbO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 27, 2026

Barber–Grasso: favorite status hardens

In the co‑feature at flyweight, Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber also made weight without issue, preserving a matchup that already had strong betting interest. Pre‑weigh‑in pricing had Barber as a moderate favorite around -180 to -190, with Grasso in the +140 to +150 range. With no hint of a tough cut from Barber, markets held that stance and even nudged a bit further her way at some books, reinforcing Barber as the side casual and sharp money seemed comfortable backing.

Prepared for the co-main event 💪@MayceeBarber is ready to make it 8 consecutive wins this weekend!



[ #UFCSeattle | MAR 28 | 8pmET on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/kjz2LJuxUw — UFC (@ufc) March 25, 2026

Chiesa–Price: heavy chalk holds

Veteran Michael Chiesa came in on point for his matchup with Niko Price, a fight that already had one of the steeper lines on the card. Chiesa was dealing in the -700 to -800 neighborhood during fight week, with Price out past +450, and that pricing stayed intact through weigh‑ins after both men hit the scale without drama. With no last‑minute red flags on Chiesa’s conditioning or size, bettors had little reason to abandon the grappling favorite, so there was no meaningful correction back toward Price despite his knockout threat.

McKinney–Nelson and the volatile mid‑card

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson looks like one of the more volatile spots once the official numbers landed. McKinney opened the week in the -170 to -180 pocket, with Nelson around +140, but pre‑fight analysis pieces and pick columns started to circle Nelson as a live underdog, and that sentiment gained traction once he hit the scale looking comfortable. By Friday afternoon, some outlets were listing Nelson as high as +140 to +145 while still seeing action, a sign that bettors were happy to take the underdog after confirming McKinney’s history of fast starts and fade‑late tendencies against someone prepared to push past the first round.

Abdul‑Malik–Belgaroui: coin‑flip tightened by the scale

Mansur Abdul‑Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui was already priced like a razor‑thin middleweight contest, and the weigh‑ins only reinforced that view. Abdul‑Malik was sitting at around -125 with Belgaroui very close behind at just outside even money, a number that barely budged after both men hit their marks without any clear physical edge exposed on stage. In a card shaped by a returning former champion, this is the quiet fight where the market seems to be saying the scales answered nothing and the real separation will have to come in the cage.