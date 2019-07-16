Former UFC Lightweight Abel Trujillo Charged With Felony Sexual Exploitation Of Child

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight Abel Trujillo has reportedly been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child and felony obscenity.

The news was first reported by TSN on Wednesday, adding that Trujillo is currently being held in in Douglas County in Castle Rock, Colorado with a bond set at $10,000. He was originally arrested on May 24 in Broward County, Florida after an arrest warrant was put out for him in Colorado. He was later extradited to Douglas County in mid-June.

A preliminary court hearing is set for the 35-year-old Thursday at the Douglas County Courthouse. Details surrounding the case are not available to the public due to the nature of the charges.

“In Colorado, sexual exploitation of a child is defined as “possessing, producing or distributing sexually explicit material (pornography) involving a child under 18” and this particular charge, as outlined in Colorado court documents obtained by TSN, specifies someone who “possesses or controls any sexually exploitative material for any purpose.

“Trujillo’s particular obscenity charge is defined as “a person commits wholesale promotion of obscenity to a minor if, knowing its content and character, such person wholesale promotes to a minor or possesses with intent to wholesale promote to a minor any obscene material.”

If convicted, Trujillo, who has a history of legal issues, could face a prison sentence of 12 to 18 months and a fine of $1,000 to $100,000 for each charge.

Trujillo last competed in the UFC in December 2017, losing to John Makdessi via unanimous decision. He was slated to fight Will Brooks at Battlefield FC 2 later this month, but was later replaced by Gleison Tibau.