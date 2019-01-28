Aaron Pico Admits He ‘Made Rookie Mistake’ At Bellator 214

Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico is no stranger to adversity. But can the 22-year-old bounce back from yet another setback so early in his career?

Pico looked good early on in his fight with Henry Corrales last night at The Forum in Inglewood, Ca. That is, until the young man got caught with a huge hook right in the chin.

Say what you will about Pico – he should’ve used his wrestling, he should’ve slowed things down. All that may be true. But Pico is a stand-up guy. So much so that he was the only fighter to have lost at Bellator 214 yet still show up to the post-fight press conference.

Pico answered a number of questions last night at the press conference but now that he has had a full 24 hours to let it set in, it looks as though Pico understands exactly where things went wrong. (Courtesy of Twitter):

Pico lost his professional debut then went on an impressive four-fight win streak that was derailed last night.

Don’t count this young man out just yet. At 22 years old and being blessed with incredible genetics and talent, the sky is still the limit for Pico.