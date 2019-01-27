Aaron Pico Breaks Silence On Bellator 214 Loss

Aaron Pico breaks silence on suffering a loss in his latest fight under the Bellator MMA banner.
Pico suffered a
As soon as Pico signed with Bellator MMA back in 2014, there was a ton of hype behind him due to his success as an American freestyle wrestler. Pico had no easy task in his Bellator MMA debut at the Bellator NYC on pay-per-view event against Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout. This fight did not last long and he lost. Since then, he has gone 4-1.
Despite his recent setback, Pico is fired up and expressed his frustration with his performance in this fight during the post-fight presser.
“There’s really no excuses to make,” Pico said (H/T to MMAFighting). “I felt good out there. My training camp went well. I hit him. I think I have so much power in my hands, I don’t realize I knock people down. It happened so fast.
“I f*cking hate to lose,” Pico said. “I hate to lose, it’s that simple, whether it’s my pro debut or for a world title or whether it’s just a regular guy, that’s why it hurts so much. There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it, you know?”