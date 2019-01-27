Aaron Pico Breaks Silence On Bellator 214 Loss

Aaron Pico breaks silence on suffering a loss in his latest fight under the Bellator MMA banner.

Pico suffered a first round KO loss to Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout. This fight served as the co-headliner of Bellator 214 on January 26, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Paramount Network and DAZN .

As soon as Pico signed with Bellator MMA back in 2014, there was a ton of hype behind him due to his success as an American freestyle wrestler. Pico had no easy task in his Bellator MMA debut at the Bellator NYC on pay-per-view event against Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout. This fight did not last long and he lost. Since then, he has gone 4-1.

Despite his recent setback, Pico is fired up and expressed his frustration with his performance in this fight during the post-fight presser.