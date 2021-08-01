A.J. McKee claims he is the best featherweight in the sport after beating Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 263 last night.

McKee landed a massive left high kick that wobbled ‘Pitbull’ who soon dropped to the floor. The 26-year-old latched onto a standing guillotine choke to submit the champion in round one.

“Man, to do it the way I did it, I said I was going to do it in stylistic fashion,” McKee said at the Bellator 263 post-fight press conference. “Done in one. When I rocked him, I was just like, ‘That’s it.’ I just knew it. After the head kick, I hit him with that uppercut and I just saw him quit. He didn’t need anymore. But like the ref said, ‘Don’t stop punching until I tell you to.’”

“Honestly, I dreamt the fight,” McKee added. “I knew I won the fight. I prayed about it and the same night I had a vision. So I knew I had a victory but it wasn’t the dream that I had which was peculiar. Now, maybe that’s the 155-pound title that I saw. I don’t know. I’m just enjoying this moment, man. I knew it was going to come.”

McKee already has one eye on a move to 155lb but right now he feels like the best featherweight fighter on the planet and the new champion would be willing to put his money were his mouth is against any 145lb fighter from any organization.

“Being at 145 pounds isn’t the easiest,” McKee said. “Maybe we get some superfights going but I’m pretty much done with the division at 145 pounds, so hop up to 155 pounds. He’s the best 145-pounder – was the best. I’ve pretty much been saying it. Now people are seeing it and believing it. I am the best 145-pounder in the world whether it’s UFC, ONE FC, PFL, I don’t care who it is.

“I’ve got $1 million cash in my bank and I’d put it up against anybody else. I’m sure Showtime and Bellator, they’ll match it. Let’s do some superfights. Let’s get some big stuff going. Let’s change this sport, like I’ve been saying. Let’s do it. Let’s unify these belts.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you believe A.J. McKee is the best featherweight in MMA?