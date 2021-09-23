You’ve got your friends coming over for the big fight at the weekend. You’ve all been waiting a long time for this. Discussion has been constant, and they’ve decided it’s your house they’ll be watching it at. This is a big responsibility. You need to make sure they have a good time, even one they’ll be talking about for years to come. Never forget the credibility that comes with throwing an amazing watch party. Legendary status and free drinks await if you follow our guide to prepare for the big fight.

Purchase a Vaporizer

You are going to want to relax during all of this. You’ve got the excitement of the fight, you have all the pressure of hosting, you’ve probably got that one drunk friend that you’re trying to keep an eye on just in case he gets carried away and does something out of control. This is where having a vaporizer comes in. You can try portable dry vaporizers, they are different from pens, and allow you to burn a selection of herbs that have their own different benefits. You can shop a collection of portable dry vaporizers online. Choose one which helps you relax, sit back, and watch the fight.

Get The Drinks In

You know this, but are you truly prepared? This is the question you must ask yourself, because if you are not, then you are doomed for failure. Picture the scene where the fight is just about to start, your friend asks if anyone wants a beer, everyone says yes, he disappears, then returns with an angry face. You didn’t buy enough beers and there’s no other drinks in the house. You’ve ruined your own party. Make sure you have enough, and even when you have enough, get more because there’s never enough. Don’t disappoint your friends. Beers are also great to have around before and after the fight starts while you are all chatting about the greatest MMA slam knockouts in history or predictions for how tonight’s competition will go.

Have Enough Food

Your friends might have said they don’t want food as they’ll eat before they come, but don’t trust them when they say this. They expect food but they’re being too polite to tell you. Even if they don’t expect food, at some point they are going to want food. Make sure you have enough snacks, maybe even a few pizzas you can surprise them with. You will have their eternal gratitude and make them feel at home, they will rate you as a great host. Failure to prepare means preparing to fail so don’t forget adequate food.

Prepare the Space

You need to make sure the watching environment is a good one and the television is somewhere all can see. You don’t want to listen to that one guy complaining they can’t see all night. Have enough seats, too because there’ll be that other guy who will moan about having to sit on the floor and you don’t need that. If you can do it, think about holding your watch party outside, obviously weather permitting. It’ll save your house from getting in a mess.