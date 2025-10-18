Aori Qileng “The Mongolian Murder” hadn’t made an octagon appearance in 13 months. This performance supports Dominick Cruz’s theory that ring rust doesn’t exist, as Aori opened with a massive right hand. Gibson went for a leg kick and was immediately hit with another right from Aori that knocked him to the floor. Aori pounced quickly with ground-and-pound hammer fists, leading the referee to stop the fight just 21 seconds into the first round. Undoubtedly, it was the best performance of his UFC career.

“The sound it makes. You cannot throw blind kicks, especially inside kicks,” said commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier.

Both men were coming off losses. Now that Aori has a win, what’s next? A potential fight against promising bantamweight up-and-comer Victor Henry could be on the table. Henry is unranked, with a record of 25-7, and his most recent win came against Pedro Falcão in April of this year. With well-rounded skills on both sides, this matchup would be a great test to see who can build momentum and earn a step up to a ranked opponent.

As for Cody Gibson, he could potentially face UFC bantamweight Kyler Phillips. Phillips has been with the promotion since 2020 and holds a professional record of 12-4. His most recent performance was a unanimous decision loss to Vinicius Oliveira. A matchup between these two promising bantamweights would give one of them the opportunity to get back in the win column.

Aori Qileng’s Knockout