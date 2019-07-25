Quote: 2019 Return For Conor McGregor Is ‘Very Realistic’

Spread the word!













The Octagon return of former UFC double champ Conor McGregor is always a hot topic of discussion.

“Notorious” hasn’t competed in nearly a year since being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October. The Irishman expressed his desire for a rematch immediately after, but has since been dealing with a hand injury, and will likely need to get another win before earning a lightweight title shot.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, McGregor’s teammate, Peter Queally, was asked about the UFC star’s pending return. Queally admitted that a return sometime in 2019 is “very realistic”:

”[A fight by the end of the year] is realistic,” Queally said. “He’s been struggling a little bit with a hand injury, which has been well documented in the media, so it’s hard to tell, but it’s definitely realistic that he will fight by the end of the year. If he wants to fight by the end of the year, he will fight by the end of the year.”

McGregor’s last win inside the Octagon came in November of 2016. He defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever dual champion in UFC history. After that, McGregor ventured into boxing to challenge undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., who he was finished by in the 10th round of their mega-pay-per-view (PPV) showdown.

Do you think McGregor will fight sometime in 2019? Or will he wait until 2020?