Manager: Dana White Protecting Conor McGregor From Getting Ass Whooped By Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal’s manager Abraham Kawa believes UFC president Dana White is protecting Conor McGregor from an ass whooping.

Talk has been heating up for a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight, but White recently shot it down, claiming the latter was too big. While some see that as a challenge to the Irishman, Kawa believes the UFC head honcho is simply protecting his biggest draw:

“God bless Dana, he’s protecting Conor,” Kawa told MMA Junkie. “He wants to make sure Conor doesn’t get his ass whooped. And that’s fine.”

Regardless, Kawa is working on getting Masvidal the money fight he deserves. Even if it’s not against McGregor:

“I know for a fact that the next phone call we get (from the UFC) is either, ‘You want to fight Conor, you want to fight Nate [Diaz], or do you know want to fight Usman?’” Kawa added.

Usman vs. Masvidal Next?

In reality, a title fight seems to be the most likely option and it’s certainly not a bad consolation either. Of course, current champion Kamaru Usman is still recovering from surgery and if Colby Covington defeats Robbie Lawler, there’s always a chance he gets the next crack.

However, Kawa believes the UFC should book Masvidal instead. Given his viral knockout of Ben Askren earlier this month, the promotion would be striking while the iron is hot:

“If (Colby) beats Robbie, and he gets the next title shot, we’re OK,” Kawa explained. “We already knew this going into the [Askren] fight. We knew where we were placement wise. I just think it’s kind of sad that they would do any fight before Jorge. I think you’ve got to strike while the iron is hot, and you get the hottest fight there is possible, and that has to be Jorge vs. Usman.

“Colby’s a fight that people look at and they’re like, ‘We’re going to deal with the terrible promos.’ Some people enjoy it. I don’t want to (expletive) on his schtick that he’s got going on. I’m looking at it from a fan’s perspective, and I think fans want to watch Jorge fight. I don’t think they care who he fights. They just want to see him fight. If I’m Usman, I want to get the most views possible. I’m not going to Colby. I’m going to Jorge.”

Who do you think Masvidal fights next?