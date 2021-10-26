15-fight UFC alum, Mike Perry has confirmed that he had put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal to link up with the David Feldman-led, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) — ending his five-year stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.



30-year-old striker, Perry cryptically tweeted this evening, “Guess WTF I’m about to do?!” before the promotion issued a press release confirming he had put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal to compete under the BKFC banner. MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin was first to report the news of Perry’s signature to the promotion.



“We’re thrilled to bring Mike [Perry] aboard to our vast stable of exciting fighters,” BKFC leader, Feldman said in a statement. “Over the last seven years he’s proven to be one of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts and his skill set along with his aggressive style works very well for our growing international fanbase.“



In a statement released by Perry himself, the Flint, Michigan native claimed that he was excited to demonstrate his skills to fans of bare knuckle fighting.



Mike Perry claims the BKFC will award him with a “platinum crown” and carry him on the back of his “rivals”



“Let’s skip all the formalities!” Perry said. “This sport (bake knuckle fighting) is evolving and I am here to strike fear into the hearts of my competitors! I plan to intimidate the world when I show what a truly skilled combat specialist is capable of with his bare hands.“

“I will dismantle the opposition and reach the glory I have longed for my entire life,” Perry said. “I will be crowned king of the streets and king of combat sports. They will make me a platinum crown and carry me on the bloody backs of my defeated rivals. I am here to go straight to the top and make anyone think twice about entering my world. BKFC is my world.“



Boasting a 14-8 professional record from 22 separate outings, Perry is currently in the midst of a two fight losing skid against both Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez, the last of which came at UFC on ABC 2 in April in a main card opener.



The outspoken Perry has managed to take home 11 knockout victories from his 14 total wins, taking triumphs against the likes of Mickey Gall, Alex Oliveira, Paul Felder, Alex Reyes, Jake Ellenberger, Danny Roberts, and Hyun Gyu Lim.



Perry is also a one-fight professional boxing veteran, suffering a fourth round knockout loss against Kenneth McNeil back in March of 2015 at an event in Pensacola, Florida.