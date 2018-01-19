Video: Daniel Cormier Makes Weight After Concerning Delay

You just knew there was going to be some sort of drama involving UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at today’s UFC 220 early weigh-ins.

Almost a year after Cormier’s now-infamous “Towelgate” controversy at the weigh-ins for his UFC 210 rematch with Anthony Johnson, the former heavyweight once again had the mixed martial arts world on pins and needles wondering if he would make the 205-pound championship limit for his latest defense against Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., Jan. 20, 2018) UFC 220 from Boston, Mass.

The uncertainty arose from the fact that Cormier was the final fighter to step on the scales and weigh in for the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, finally showing up at 10:40 a.m EST, 20 minutes before the 11:00 a.m. deadline. Cormier stepped on the scales 24 minutes after the last fighter before him, heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou, did.

Once he did arrive, however, he promptly weighed in at the allowable limit of 205 pounds in front of two commission officials to cheers from his camp, getting rid of any drama prior to his match-up against “No Time,” who also hit 205 without issue.

Although tense for a moment, the scene was ultimately a stark departure from the controversy of UFC 210, where Cormier initially weighed in at 206.2 pounds before returning mere moments later to somehow weigh 205, prompting many to point at his clever use of a towel to hold himself up.

The former Olympic wrestler began his MMA career as a heavyweight, even winning the Strikeforce World Heavyweight Grand Prix over longtime veteran Josh Barnett, but even though there has been repeated talk about him moving up not only due to weight but also due to the fact he had lost to disgraced former light heavyweight Jon Jones twice (talk that has obviously been quelled after “Bones'” latest drug-related suspension), he stated this week he will remain fighting at 205.

With his immediate future clear and his weight now on point despite a longer wait than some would have hoped for, the stage is set for Cormier’s latest title defense.

Watch him weigh in after the tense wait courtesy of MMA Fighting: