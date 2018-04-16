UFC on FOX 29 Posts Low Overnight Ratings

The overnight ratings for UFC on FOX 29 (also known as UFC Glendale) have been released.

Despite the fact that the main event saw an exciting fight, the show pulled in 1,780,000 viewers. Keep in mind that these numbers will likely increase once the final viewership ratings are released on Tuesday morning.

These overnight ratings are down from the latest UFC event on big FOX, which was UFC on FOX 28 that pulled in 1,826,000 viewers in the overnight ratings.

The main event saw Dustin Poirier score a TKO victory over former WSOF champion Justin Gaethje on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The event had to go up some tough competition as they went head-to-head with Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Stanley Cup playoff game on NBC that pulled in 2,180,000 viewers on the fast nationals.

This event would be the fourth lowest for fast nationals since UFC started airing their programming on Saturday nights on FOX since 2011.

It should be noted that this number is better than the event that aired last year at this time that was headlined by Demetrious Johnson’s flyweight title defense against Wilson Reis. That show pulled in 1.74 million viewers.

It should be noted that the fast nationals measure (overnight ratings) is what’s on the FOX affiliates from 8-10 p.m. in the Pacific time zone.

These numbers do not count the overrun hour or DVR numbers, which will be made available on Tuesday morning, and posted here on the site as soon as they are released.