UFC 223 Weigh-In Results

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight will serve as the main event while a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight bout, Devin Clark vs. Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout, and Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 223 on Friday. It was revealed on Friday that Holloway had been declared medically unfit to fight and pulled from the event. here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (NA) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (154.5) – for lightweight title

Champ Rose Namajunas (114.2) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (114) – for women’s strawweight title

Calvin Kattar (145.4) vs. Renato Moicano (145.6)

Kyle Bochniak (145.2) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (145.8)

Paul Felder (155) vs. Al Iaquinta (155.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Felice Herrig (115.4) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Chris Gruetzemacher (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (155.4)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (125.8) vs. Bec Rawlings (125.8)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155) vs. Evan Dunham (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)