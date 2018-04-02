UFC 223 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 223 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and defending champion Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City for his long-awaited championship fight against Tony Ferguson.

Jedrzejczyk enjoys a going-away breakfast with her camp, and Nurmagomedov brings his team to Renzo Gracie’s Brooklyn facility. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White, and Nurmagomedov reacts to the news that his opponent will be featherweight champion Max Holloway.

You can watch it here: