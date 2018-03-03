UFC 222 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. March 3, 2017) the UFC returns to Las Vegas, Nevada and the mixed martial arts (MMA) juggernaut has put together quite the card.
In the main event of the evening a UFC women’s featherweight title defense will close out the night as Brazilian champ Cris “Cyborg” defends her strap against Yana Kunitskaya. The co-main event will see top-ranked featherweights Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega go to war inside the Octagon.
Also on the main card will be a hard-hitting bantamweight affair between Sean O’Malley and Andre Soukhamthath, and a heavyweight collision between former champ Andre Arlovski and “The Skyscraper” Stefan Struve.
You can check out the full UFC 222 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event here:
Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):
Women’s featherweight: (C) Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega
Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Stefan Struve
Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Cat Zingano
UFC 222 Prelims (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):
Women’s strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Ashley Yoder
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green
Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz
Middleweight: C.B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):
Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Mike Pyle
Bantamweight: Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann
Light heavyweight: Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead