UFC 222 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. March 3, 2017) the UFC returns to Las Vegas, Nevada and the mixed martial arts (MMA) juggernaut has put together quite the card.

In the main event of the evening a UFC women’s featherweight title defense will close out the night as Brazilian champ Cris “Cyborg” defends her strap against Yana Kunitskaya. The co-main event will see top-ranked featherweights Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega go to war inside the Octagon.

Also on the main card will be a hard-hitting bantamweight affair between Sean O’Malley and Andre Soukhamthath, and a heavyweight collision between former champ Andre Arlovski and “The Skyscraper” Stefan Struve.

You can check out the full UFC 222 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event here:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Women’s featherweight: (C) Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Stefan Struve

Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Cat Zingano

UFC 222 Prelims (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Women’s strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz

Middleweight: C.B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Mike Pyle

Bantamweight: Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann

Light heavyweight: Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead