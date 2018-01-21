Twitter Reacts To Champs’ Dominant Performances At UFC 220

UFC 220 popped off tonight (Saturday, January 20, 2018) from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, headlined by a titanic heavyweight title tilt between champ Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Miocic retained his title after a dicey first round in which Ngannou aggressively sought the knockout. A late flush right hand and takedown sealed the round for Miocic, who never looked back. He controlled an increasingly exhausted Ngannou in the clinch and on the mat while avoiding the occasional haymaker for the remainder of the fight. While no finish would materialize, the champion swept the scorecards to retain his title and set the record for UFC heavyweight title defenses.

The co-main event also featured a title fight, this in the light heavyweight division. Reinstated champion Daniel Cormier defended his strap against breakout contender Volkan Oezdemir. Oezdemir had early success with his hands, as DC obviously respected his power and seemed hesitant to engage in a firefight. But as with Miocic, he found a home for a clean shot before landing a huge takedown. He took Oezdemir’s neck at the end of round one, and the challenger only saw the second because of the bell. But a round two takedown soon led to a dominant position for DC, who pounded out the opposition to retain his belt via TKO.

See how Twitter reacted to these colossal fights below:

I haven't been able to shake my Jones vs Shogun feels about this one, I really think we're about to see a new era begin at Heavyweight, or Stipe becomes the fighter that's proved me wrong the most, a prospect I am sure he is relishing. — Andrew McGahon (@andrewmcgahon_) January 21, 2018

Cormier showed that experience and well roundedness is able to overcome dangerous KO power. Will that be the same for Miocic vs Ngannou next? — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 21, 2018

I can't wait for this! This is going to be wild!!! #UFC220 #StipeFrancis — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 21, 2018

Rogan stats: "Ngannou is the biggest human being ever at 265 pounds. Like EVER! And he was homeless. He was probably homeless because he's so powerful everything he touches gets destroyed." — Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) January 21, 2018

This feeling right here is crazy. The feeling of a true Heavyweight super fight. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 21, 2018

A heavyweight title fight featuring two fighters in their primes. Rare. #UFC220 — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 21, 2018

I strongly feel Ngannou will get the KO early. He hits too hard and Stipe eats too many. #UFC220 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) January 21, 2018

Call me Mr. Too-Damn-Hyped. I cannot wait for this fight. #UFC220 — White Roy Nelson (@BoxingBusch) January 21, 2018

This fight highlights what both men are good at. It also shows where each has the advantage over the other. The problem for N'Gannou is skills win fights and Stipe has more of them. Still, Francis can crack. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 21, 2018

Here's the thing, as good as Francis looked knocking everyone out, he never faced any adversity. Whereas Stipe fought guys like JDS and Struve tooth and nail, and lost, and learned from those fights and got better. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) January 21, 2018

Stipe is dominating…no need to score it anymore #UFC220 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) January 21, 2018

Hopefully Stipe was just exhausted because I could barely understand a word he said. #UFC220 — Sherdog (@TheSherdoggy) January 21, 2018

Another baddest man on the 🌎?@DC_MMA makes his prediction for the end of 2018. #UFC220 pic.twitter.com/8L4mlQYIID — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2018

Daniel Cormier simply used dad strength to beat Volkan. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 21, 2018

Daniel Cormier is a grimy motherfucker, and boy, do I love all the crucifixes we've been seeing in MMA lately. #UFC220 — White Roy Nelson (@BoxingBusch) January 21, 2018

Daniel Cormier just crushes Volkan Oezdemir for a second-round TKO. Was out of his depth on that one. That win must feel very good for DC. #UFC220 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 21, 2018

Is it possible DC is the biggest babyface in MMA right now? I feel like the loss and crying, in a weird way, just made him so much more popular. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 21, 2018

I mean. If you're not a fan of Daniel Cormier … you got some problems. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 21, 2018

Daniel Cormier is just levels above everyone else in the light heavyweight division. That was an excellent performance. Now let's see what happens with Jon Jones next month. #UFC220 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 21, 2018

God, I love Daniel Cormier so much. As a father, he gives me hope that my inherent, intense lameness due to that role doesn’t have to define me. #UFC220 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) January 21, 2018

Daniel Cormier shouted out every teammate he has … Except Luke Rockhold. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) January 21, 2018

Daniel Cormier is definitely one of the top-10 MMA fighters that has ever existed. Amazing fighter at both heavyweight and light heavyweight. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) January 21, 2018