Twitter Reacts To Champs’ Dominant Performances At UFC 220

UFC 220 popped off tonight (Saturday, January 20, 2018) from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, headlined by a titanic heavyweight title tilt between champ Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Miocic retained his title after a dicey first round in which Ngannou aggressively sought the knockout. A late flush right hand and takedown sealed the round for Miocic, who never looked back. He controlled an increasingly exhausted Ngannou in the clinch and on the mat while avoiding the occasional haymaker for the remainder of the fight. While no finish would materialize, the champion swept the scorecards to retain his title and set the record for UFC heavyweight title defenses.

The co-main event also featured a title fight, this in the light heavyweight division. Reinstated champion Daniel Cormier defended his strap against breakout contender Volkan Oezdemir. Oezdemir had early success with his hands, as DC obviously respected his power and seemed hesitant to engage in a firefight. But as with Miocic, he found a home for a clean shot before landing a huge takedown. He took Oezdemir’s neck at the end of round one, and the challenger only saw the second because of the bell. But a round two takedown soon led to a dominant position for DC, who pounded out the opposition to retain his belt via TKO.

See how Twitter reacted to these colossal fights below:

