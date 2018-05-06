Stay In Your Lane: Michael Bisping & RDA Own Dillon Danis On Twitter

Dillon Danis may have just won his first professional MMA fight, but he’s already making quite a lot of enemies.

After attracting most of his attention as Conor McGregor’s friend and Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, Danis made a successful debut at Bellator 198 last weekend after scoring a toehold sub on a 2-5 opponent.

After the victory, Danis decided to trash talk UFC middleweight Michael Bisping after hearing some unflattering things the Brit said about him.

Once Danis heard that Bisping had called him a “secondhand Conor McGregor,” the upstart called “The Count” out for his own fashion choices:

don’t think you should be giving out fashion tips kid stay in your lane. pic.twitter.com/6fHdyO3VXO — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 3, 2018

Of course “The Count” could help himself from responding, as the former middleweight champion is well known for his trash talk.

Bisping snapped back a day later and managed to put Danis is his place, to which former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos inexplicably agreed:

Well affliction paid me a lot to wear that jacket. It’s called sponsorship, you may wanna try and get some. Also, if you’re gonna spend hours trawling the web looking for a bad pic, there’s way worse ones than that. #fail https://t.co/ADDBMrYpXN — michael (@bisping) May 4, 2018

Good one @bisping — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 4, 2018

Then Danis told RDA not to ‘speak out of turn,’ which prompted a hilarious response from the surging welterweight heading into his fight with fellow trash talker Colby Covington at UFC 225:

don’t speak outta turn kiddo 👋🏻 https://t.co/mllFMzs8Pg — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 4, 2018

Kiddo?? Say that when you see me…I was winning world titles when you were playing with you legos — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 4, 2018

Finally, Danis clapped back by saying that dos Anjos should relaax because he would pull out of a fight if he were to play with Legos:

you would step on a lego and pull out of a fight so relax there filho 🤣 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 4, 2018

Danis certainly being groomed to be Bellator’s next big star, as the promotion but a lot of time and attention promoting the 24-year-old jiu-jitsu ace. Perhaps that’s gone to his head, especially when he’s picking fights with only recently-deposed UFC champions, or perhaps it’s a well-executed plan to get his name on the mouths of MMA fans everywhere.

It’s certainly working.

What do you think of Danis’ form of self-promotion? Does he indeed copy too much of Conor McGregor’s style, or is he riding the perfect gameplan to MMA stardom?