Quote: Nick Diaz Will Fight Again Soon

The MMA world has been wondering whether or not Nick Diaz will ever return to fighting after a three-year hiatus following his no-contest against Anderson Silva back at UFC 183.

That’s nearly an eternity when it comes to fight fans’ memories, but the appeal of the Stockton slugger has kept Diaz firmly in the conversation despite the extended hiatus.

Diaz’ close friend and fellow MMA fighter Jake Shields is perhaps the best person to ask when it comes to the elder Diaz brother’s return, and according to him on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, thankfully, it looks like we’ll be seeing more Stockton slaps sooner than later:

“I think he will. I think he’ll fight again soon. I think he’s mentioned it in training a little bit. I haven’t been out there so I don’t know how much he’s been training but I’m pretty sure he’s been in the gym a decent amount and I would love to see him fight again. I think he’s still got some more in him. He hasn’t been training as much but he’s still in good shape and he can come back fast.” “Nick is a hard person to predict. Only Nick really knows what he is going to do. People always ask ‘is Nick going to show up at a press conference?’ I’m like, ‘man, I can’t even tell you.’ Nic doesn’t even tell the people close to him, sometimes. He just kind of goes out and surprises everyone. Only Nick knows what he is going to do. If I had to guess I’d say he’ll fight again.”

Shields and Diaz are longtime members of “The Scrap Pack” alongside Nick’s younger brother Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez. The MMA landscape has changed drastically since Diaz’ suspension, with Tyron Woodley holding the welterweight belt and a slew of new faces populating the division.

The 34-year-old is a former Strikeforce welterweight champion and competed against former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre in a losing effort back at UFC 158.

Who would you like to see Nick Diaz fight upon his return?