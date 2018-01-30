Quote: Nate Diaz ‘Bullsh*tting’ Fans, Only Wants Conor McGregor

Last week, Nate Diaz took to social media to announce that he’d likely be making his long awaited return to action some time in mid 2018.

Upon this announcement, multiple lightweight contenders threw their names in the hat to land a potentially lucrative match with Diaz, perhaps the most notable being former 155-pound champion Eddie Alvarez.

Now, however, Alvarez doesn’t feel as if Diaz actually wants to fight, or rather he feels that the Stockton native only wants to fight one man:

“When he said something, I just thought it was like — it was the equivalent of a guy, there’s a bunch of fighters in a group and some tough guy yells out, ‘You’re all a bunch of b*tches!’ and walks away. He had to expect at least one guy to turn around and say something,” Alvarez said Monday on The MMA Hour. “And when you say that, you’ve kinda got to be ready to fight someone, or at least one of the guys that you called out. “That was my thinking. We were all called a bunch of b*tches and the guy just walks away and he doesn’t say sh*t. It was really odd. I had a tough time understanding why he would even say anything. Why would you say something if you’re not willing to fight anybody? So that’s why I tweeted again, I kinda understood — this guy just wants to fight one guy. So if you just want to fight one guy, just kinda talk to that one guy. Don’t yell at a group of guys.

That one fighter Alvarez is referring to is Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Diaz and McGregor first did battle at UFC 196 in March 2016 when Diaz shocked the world and submitted the Irishman in the second round. Then, McGregor scored a majority decision victory in the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016.

Continuing on, Alvarez said that Diaz is ‘bullsh*tting’ and that his ‘his ego’ doesn’t allow him to say that he only wants to fight McGregor:

“The more I think about it, the more I’m like: When Conor takes a break, Nate takes a break,” Alvarez continued. “Conor’s like, ‘I ain’t fighting until August,’ and Nate’s like, ‘Well, I ain’t fighting until July,’ or some sh*t. I guess his ego doesn’t let him say, ‘I just want to fight Conor.’ Just say it. Like, just be honest with everyone. If that’s who you want to fight, there’s nothing wrong with that. But don’t call everyone out if you don’t have any intention of fighting anybody. “You’re getting a bunch of fans excited who you’re just bullsh*tting. If you don’t want any work from any lightweight in the division, then just don’t say anything to any of the lightweights in the division and everything will be cool. But when you say things like that, you should be ready to at least fight somebody.”

Do you agree with Alvarez, or do you expect Diaz to return and take on someone other than McGregor?