Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Secondhand Conor’ Dillon Danis

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping knows a thing or two about trash talking to sell a fight.

The brash Briton has made a successful career out of doing just that, paving the way for current mic masters like Conor McGregor.

While Bisping has always been complimentary of McGregor, but the same can’t be said for Dillon Danis. Danis, who’s McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu coach and close friend, made his professional MMA debut over the weekend at Bellator 198 and seems to have mimicked McGregor’s style and tone while promoting himself as “the highest-paid fighter in Bellator” after only one fight.

Bisping excoriated Danis as a style-biter during a recent episode of his podcast, and didn’t hold back in classic Bisping fashion (via MMA Mania):

“Not only is he Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, he’s seeming to try to morph and copy McGregor’s antics. Certainly his clothing. Conor does wear some fucking really nice, cool shit and Dillon Danis is like the poor, second-hand, overwashed, hand-me-down version because his clothes are fucking terrible. “But, he’s trying to be Conor so hard, it’s laughable. He even said, ‘After this weekend, I will own Bellator.’ That sounds vaguely like a line where Conor said, ‘I will own boxing.’ He probably knows that this kind of behavior, as it did with me, encourages more people to want to see you get knocked out than win. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. The bullshit that he’s doing, the shit that he’s spewing is working.”

Danis won his MMA debut with a toehold over an unheralded Kyle Walker on Saturday but didn’t appear to share his mentor’s striking acumen in any way, shape, or form.

Walker tagged Danis at will before the submission ace got the fight to the ground, and from then it was all over, but it seems that Danis has a ton of work to do on his all-around game.

