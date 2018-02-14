Manager Says Yoel Romero ‘Might Be The Greatest Middleweight Of All Time’

Since entering the UFC in 2013, former Olympian Yoel Romero has compiled an impressive 9-1 record with eight of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

His only loss in the Octagon came this past July against reigning 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker and after scoring a brutal knockout victory over Luke Rockhold in the main event of this past weekend’s (Feb. 10, 2018) UFC 221, he’s now beaten four former champions including Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza, Chris Weidman and Rockhold.

Due to his resume, his manager, Malki Kawa, feels as if Romero may ‘be the greatest middleweight of all time’:

“I think there’s a case to be made that this guy might be the greatest middleweight of all time. If you look at the record he has and who his wins come against, he has got more wins against former champions than Anderson Silva does,” Kawa said on a recent edition of The Luke Thomas Show.

Despite his incredible record, Romero has, at times, had to deal with some controversy. For example, he failed a drug test in 2016, although he later proved it was due to a tainted supplement, and he also missed weight prior to his meeting with Rockhold.

Kawa, however, attributes missing weight to the fact that Romero accepted the bout on short notice:

“So, in reality he missed weight and he took this fight on short notice,” he said. “I just want people to understand that this was a risk that not only he took but so did the UFC and everybody else. This is not a professionalism thing. If he had time to properly do this the way he normally would’ve done it, there is no doubt in my mind he would make the weight.”

The manager then said that he’s expecting Romero to fight Whittaker next, and if that fight does indeed take place, he confirmed that “The Solider of God” will make weight:

“I have no doubt he will make 185 when he fights for the title again against Whittaker,” Kawa said. “So the reality of it is if you look at his record, he lost a razor-thin close fight to Whittaker, current champion, knocked out Luke Rockhold, and he’s knocked out a couple of other former champions. In the end, when you look at it, look at his resume, I just don’t know of there is anyone that honestly deserves it (title shot). Dana has already said he’s getting it, so we are expecting the fight with Whittaker next.”

