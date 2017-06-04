Five Fights To Make After UFC 212

UFC 212 took place last night (June 3, 2017) live on pay-per-view from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and although it was being highly overlooked, it ended up producing some exciting finishes and some thrilling outcomes.

The main event featured an intriguing featherweight title unification bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, while the co-main event featured a pivotal strawweight clash between top contenders and former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Legendary Brazilian slugger Vitor Belfort also took on Nate Marquardt on the main card.

As many UFC events do, UFC 212 left us with quite a bit to digest and quite a bit to discuss. With that being said, let’s take a look at five fights that the UFC should book after UFC 212:

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

In the main event of UFC 212, 25-year-old phenom Max “Blessed” Holloway reached the pinnacle of the sport. After compiling a super impressive 10 fight win streak that included wins over Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, Cub Swanson and Anthony Pettis, Holloway finally received his chance to fight Jose Aldo, a man many consider to be the very best featherweight of all-time.

In the end, Holloway seized the opportunity, picking Aldo apart before scoring a triumphant TKO finish in the third round. Given the decisive nature of the victory, a rematch is unnecessary, which means Holloway should be paired up with a top contender in his first title defense.

The fight that comes to mind here is a bout between Holloway and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Edgar has won seven of his last nine bouts, with the only two losses in that stretch coming at the hands of Aldo. If Aldo had beaten Holloway last night, Edgar likely wouldn’t receive another title shot, but a bout between “Blessed” and “The Answer” represents a fresh and highly intriguing matchup.

As far as timing, it also seems as if a bout between Holloway and Edgar would be the perfect fit for the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City, which will take place next November.